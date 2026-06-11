Hyderabad realtor shoots wife dead in Malkajgiri

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A man allegedly shot his wife dead in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad on Wednesday, June 10.

The incident occurred within the limits of Malkajgiri Police Station, Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate.

Arun Kumar (45), a resident of Maruthi Nagar who is in the real estate business, allegedly opened fire at his wife, Nisha Rani (38), during an argument.

Arun had reportedly gone to the house in the morning to discuss his differences with his wife. Nisha died on the spot due to gunshot injuries.

Arun then fled the scene. Another person was said to be accompanying Arun, and police suspect that he might have helped in the killing.

Locals, who heard the gunfire, informed police. Nisha’s body was shifted to the mortuary of Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for post-mortem examination.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Teams have been formed to nab the accused and his accomplice.

The couple had been married for five years. Arun was previously married to Rani’s elder sister, Swarnalatha, and has two children with his first wife. After divorcing Swarnalatha, he married her younger sister, Nisha Rani.

Arun Kumar was reportedly caught with a weapon in the Amberpet area during a vehicle check by police three months ago. Police suspect that he procured another weapon through a friend.