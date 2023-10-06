‘Hyderabad Reads Ambedkar’ connects people in pursuit of anti-caste solidarity

A need for meeting and connecting with like-minded people brought together a group of 15 young people, aged between 20 and 30, at the KBR Park in Hyderabad. On the morning of September 30, a Saturday, the youngsters gathered and spent the day reading Dalit literature, as they have been doing for a while now. Even if you're a beginner to anti-caste literature, an expert, or somewhere in between, the Hyderabad Reads Ambedkar group believes that organising themselves as a reading club gives them the opportunity to connect with people who believe in similar ideologies.

The journey of the book club began when a young Hyderabad-based techie started looking for ways to meet and engage with people who share similar identities in the pursuit of belongingness. Niyut (23), a software engineer from the city, founded the Babasaheb Ambedkar Reading Circle (BARC) with the goal of fostering knowledge sharing and anti-caste discourse participation. The shared reading area of BARC at KBR Park is significant because it is solely dedicated to reading Dalit literature. Although there are many different topics covered during their discussions, Dr BR Ambedkar's teachings and insights frequently take centre stage.

“The pursuit of knowledge can be lonely, especially when you want to read Dalit literature, as you might not have proper company. I wanted to engage with scholars, listen to their perceptions, and form friendships with the community. The concept was born out of a desire to discuss caste dynamics in society and gain collective knowledge from various perspectives. However, I was unable to locate any such reading groups or forums while attending college and pursuing a B Tech degree in the city,” Niyut said.

Although BARC started out as an online reading group, it was clear that the discussions had a big impact. After working together with the Queer-Trans Wellness and Support Centre (QT Centre) in Habsiguda, a research institution, the circle grew and attracted attention, which led to the beginning of offline discussions –Hyderabad Reads Ambedkar.

Ranjani (30), a member of the circle, told TNM that though she used to participate in most discussions by anti-caste speakers online, the reading club was a great opportunity for her to take it to the real world, sit together with real people, and listen to them passionately talk about anti-caste literature. “We spend most of our time quietly reading at a serene spot at KBR Park, occasionally distracted only by peacocks loitering around,” she said.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress the initiative has made, Niyut said that spreading the word among like-minded individuals and friends who actively engage in these discussions has been a crucial step in its growth. “Recently, a session held at KBR Park in Hyderabad drew the active participation of 15 members,” he noted.

The reading club has a structured process: the book for discussion is selected by Niyut at the start of every month, and the reading session is held on the last Saturday of the month. The first hour is spent reading the chosen book, or any book of the reader’s choice, and the last half-hour is spent discussing it, with a focus on sharing personal stories, expressing different points of view, and engaging with the literature. Members also dispel myths and address unresolved issues as they investigate the historical context of the chosen book.

Sarthak, a 20-year-old who is exploring Dalit works with the reading club, said that he did not know where to start before joining Hyderabad Reads Ambedkar. “I was always keen to explore subaltern histories and Dalit narratives but did not know where to start since there is a polyphony of voices and heterogeneity of experiences. However, I came across people who were equally lost but interested in understanding the experiences of the oppressed sections of society, be it through theory, literature, or political rhetoric. This initiative brings people from all walks of life together, ranging from scholars and college-goers to IT professionals, from the seasoned activist to the layman student — everyone is equally and non-judgmentally welcome here to ask their questions, seek recommendations, and articulate their thoughts,” he said.

Niyut, who seeks allies of the anti-caste movement, added that the forum also provides savarna individuals space to hear marginalised experiences and learn. “Savarna members can listen to the experiences and stories of marginalised communities and learn from them. It encourages discussions from a variety of perspectives, including gender, sexuality, and intersectionality,” he said.

Hyderabad Reads Ambedkar has so far organised three online sessions and four offline sessions successfully.