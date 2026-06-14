Hyderabad rains: Father and teen daughter electrocuted after stepping out to move car

A man and his teenage daughter were electrocuted during heavy rains in Hyderabad after stepping out of their house to move their car, which had been damaged by a fallen tree.

The victims were identified as Chiluveru Sandeep (44) and his daughter Preethika (16). The incident occurred around 2 am on June 13 in Telecom Colony, Alwal, in Secunderabad.

According to a complaint filed by Sandeep’s father, Chakrapani, strong winds accompanying the rain had uprooted a neem tree, which fell on the family’s car parked outside their home. As Sandeep and Preethika attempted to move the vehicle, a live electric wire that had snapped due to the weather fell onto the tree.

Preethika was electrocuted after coming into contact with the live current. On seeing his daughter collapse, Sandeep rushed to rescue her but was also electrocuted. Both died on the spot, the complaint stated.

Sandeep’s wife, Swetha, who was with them at the time, reportedly suffered a minor electric shock and survived. According to reports, Sandeep worked as a manager at a bakery in Balanagar, while Preethika was a second-year Intermediate student.

In a separate rain-related incident, a 75-year-old woman, Sabavath Lakshmi, died after a palm tree collapsed onto the asbestos roof of her house in Raghavendra Colony, Meerpet, on the night of June 12, according to reports.

The deaths come days after another electrocution incident in Hyderabad. On June 9, an auto driver, Jafar, and a teenager, Abu, died in Bandlaguda after allegedly coming into contact with live electric wires on a waterlogged road. The wires had reportedly snapped during heavy rains.

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