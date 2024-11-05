Hyderabad police to launch special drive against motorists riding without helmet

The Hyderabad Traffic police have announced launching a special drive against motorists riding without helmet and wrong-side driving from Tuesday, November 5, in view of increasing accidents.

The decision was taken in the wake of three recent fatal accidents who were killed as a result of not wearing a helmet, said Additional Commissioner (Traffic) P. Viswa Prasad.

According to the police, so far 215 fatal accidents were reported this year, out of which 100 of them involved motorists driving without helmets.

Listing out the recent accidents, the ACP said that on November 1, a 48-year-old rider died after colliding with an LCV at Alaska Junction. The following day, on November 2, a 25-year-old woman died after being hit by an RTC bus near Tarnaka. On November 3, a 49-year-old succumbed to head injuries after a head-on collision with a car while driving on the wrong side of NTR Marg.

“So far in 2024, there have been 215 fatal road accidents which claimed the life of 100 motorcyclists and their death was due to not wearing helmets, which is about 46% of total fatalities,” the ACP said.

Police said that those caught riding a two-wheeler without helmet will be penalised with a fine of Rs 200, while those caught driving on the wrong-side of the road will be penalised with a fine of Rs.2,000, along with suspension of their driving licence for three months.