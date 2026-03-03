Hyderabad police prohibit throwing colours on unwilling persons ​during Holi

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Monday warned that strict action will be taken against those who throw colours at unwilling people during Holi celebrations.​

He issued a notification prohibiting throwing coloured water or other coloured substances at unwilling persons, places, or vehicles, or smearing unwilling people with colour, on public roads and public places.​

He advised citizens to celebrate the festival in a peaceful atmosphere and warned that strict action would be taken against those who cause inconvenience to others.​

In view of the ongoing month of Ramadan, he instructed that care be taken to ensure no disturbance is caused to Muslim prayers. He directed the police to coordinate with Peace Committees and to deploy additional security in sensitive areas.​

The Police Commissioner held a video conference with the police officials and conducted a review meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre. ​

He directed the officers to prioritise Visible Policing to ensure no untoward incidents occur during the festival. ​

He stated that Blue Colts and patrolling staff must maintain constant vigilance across the city.​

He made it clear that forcibly applying colours to unwilling persons will not be tolerated. He warned against throwing colours into public places, onto pedestrians, or onto vehicles. He also mentioned that SHE Teams will be keeping a watch across the city to curb miscreants behaving indecently towards women.​

He advised the public to use natural colours instead of chemical ones and stated that there is no permission for DJs during the celebrations. ​

He warned that vehicles will be seized if youths are found roaming in groups on the roads and creating a nuisance.​

On the occasion of Holi, he announced that restrictions have been imposed on liquor shops, toddy compounds, bars, and restaurants within the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.​

He said that cases will be registered under the City Police Act against those violating the regulations during the Holi festival. ​

He advised citizens to immediately inform Dial 100 if any law-and-order issue arises anywhere in the city. ​

He appealed to the city's residents to cooperate with the police and celebrate the festival happily.