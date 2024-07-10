Hyderabad police manhandle journalists and students at protest in Osmania university

Zee Telugu reporter Sri Charan was manhandled and detained along with several students by Osmania University police officials on Tuesday, July 9 while he attempted to report on a protest at OU’s Arts College. The students were protesting against the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam notification, demanding that it be postponed for three months, allowing the students sufficient time to prepare.

While filming the protest, Charan was apprehended by two sub-inspectors from the OU police station. Visuals of the incident show the officers forcibly dragging him to a police vehicle and then taking him to the police station. According to media reports, a senior police officer allegedly demanded that the camera crew delete footage of the journalist being detained.