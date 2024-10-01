Hyderabad police ban firecrackers, DJ systems during religious processions

The Hyderabad City Police has banned the use of fireworks, DJ sound systems, mixers, amplifiers, and other high-decibel equipment during religious processions within the city. A notification regarding this was issued on September 30 to tackle noise pollution, public health issues, and potential law and order issues.

According to the notification, the competition among the procession organisers to hire bigger and louder DJ Systems was increasing. “The use of the DJ system is harmful to the human body besides causing a lot of noise pollution. A prolonged exposure to the high decibel of sound emanated by these DJ Systems is extremely damaging for human health,” it read.

Citing multiple complaints from residents, particularly in densely populated residential areas, Commissioner CV Anand also mentioned how the youth tend to be over excited and indisciplined whenever DJ System is played at extremely high volume. The notification stated that the use of firecrackers in procession routes filled with thousands of people is full of danger.

“In a recent example, during a Religious Procession on September 19, one generator (meant for DJ system) caught fire at Charminar probably due to sparks from firecrackers reaching the nearby generator. Luckily the fire was promptly brought under control and no damage was done. This incident led to rumour mongering and communal tension and the situation could have turned very serious,” the notification said.

To ensure that the public and event organisers are aware of acceptable noise levels, the notification outlined specific decibel limits for different areas of Hyderabad. For Industrial Areas, 75 dB during the day and 70 dB at night; Commercial Areas, 65 dB during the day and 55 dB at night; Residential Areas, 55 dB during the day and 45 dB at night; Silence Zones (such as hospitals and schools) 50 dB during the day and 40 dB at night.

Violations of the new regulations will lead to strict legal consequences under the Hyderabad City Police Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanita (BNSS), including fines, imprisonment, and the confiscation of sound equipment. All local SHOs and inspectors have been directed to enforce these rules promptly, with the ban taking immediate effect.

The decision follows a meeting held on September 26 with religious procession organisers, political party representatives, and government officials, where a consensus was reached on the need to regulate the use of loud equipment and fireworks during religious events.