Hyderabad Police arrest company executive in multi-level marketing fraud case

Hyderabad police have arrested a senior executive of a firm in an alleged multi-level marketing fraud case. Sleuths of the Mirchowk Police Station apprehended Harish Kumar Singla, who is working as Country Sales Manager (CSM) at Forever Living Imports (India) Pvt Ltd.

Kiran Khare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Charminar Zone, told the media on Sunday that Harish Kumar Singla, a resident of Haryana, has been booked under Sections 61, 316(2), 318(4), 308, 351 and 352 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 5 of the Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999, Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

According to police, the accused was involved in a digital marketing scheme and allegedly cheated members of the public by drawing them into illegal business activities, collecting large sums of money through false promises and inducements to join the scheme and promote Forever Living products.

Police said the accused encouraged people to enrol in the scheme with the promise of easy money, primarily by recruiting new members and collecting fees rather than through genuine product sales. He also allegedly posted promotional videos on social media platforms portraying a lavish lifestyle to attract prospective participants.

The accused is said to have guided his agents, managers and FBOs working under him through online and offline training sessions, during which fees ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 249 were collected towards admission or registration. He also conducted meetings and events of the company in various cities across India.

Police said he promoted different packages described as Slow Track (ST), Medium Track (MT) and Fast Track (FT), allegedly designed to lure participants with promises of quick returns. He is accused of targeting youth in the 18–24 age group and housewives with offers of work-from-home and part-time job opportunities.

Based on complaints from victims, three FIRs were registered at Rein Bazar, Mirchowk and Madannapet police stations in Hyderabad. Earlier, three accused — Mohd Akram, Mohd Nouman Raza and Mohd Aslam — who were working as local managers and agents at an Achiever’s Club office in Karmanghat, were arrested.

Police seized two mobile phones, one iPad, one MacBook, Forever Living products, a Mercedes-Benz car, and other material evidence, including notebooks containing phone numbers and leads, videos of online training sessions, and URL links of websites used to collect data from the public.

Police said around Rs 3 crore in the bank accounts of the accused persons has been frozen. Efforts are under way to trace and arrest other accused persons who are currently absconding, the DCP added.