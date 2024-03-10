Hyderabad native Shwetha killed in Australia, cops suspect husband

Chaithanya Shwetha Madhagani, a Hyderabad native, was found dead in Australia on Saturday. Her body was dumped in a bin in southwest Victoria, police said. According to reports authorities were alerted by an anonymous call in the morning, leading them to an isolated road in rural victoria where the body was found.

Shwetha's body was located 84 km away from her residence in Point Cook. According to 9NEWS Australia, investigators are operating on the belief that those involved in the incident are acquainted with each other, and there are suspicions that the perpetrator might have fled overseas.

Shwetha’s husband Ashok is reportedly the primary suspect, and is said to have left for India with his three-year-old son just days before the police discovered Shwetha's body.