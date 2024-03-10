Chaithanya Shwetha Madhagani
Chaithanya Shwetha MadhaganiTwitter/Telugu scribe
Telangana

Hyderabad native Shwetha killed in Australia, cops suspect husband

Chaithnaya Shwetha Madhagani, a mother of a three-year-old boy was found dead in a bin in an isolated rural area in Victoria. Her husband Ashok reportedly fled to India with his son days before police discovered her body.

Chaithanya Shwetha Madhagani, a Hyderabad native, was found dead in Australia on Saturday. Her body was dumped in a bin in southwest Victoria, police said. According to reports authorities were alerted by an anonymous call in the morning, leading them to an isolated road in rural victoria where the body was found. 

Shwetha's body was located 84 km away from her residence in Point Cook. According to 9NEWS Australia, investigators are operating on the belief that those involved in the incident are acquainted with each other, and there are suspicions that the perpetrator might have fled overseas. 

Shwetha’s husband Ashok is reportedly the primary suspect, and is said to have left for India with his three-year-old son just days before the police discovered Shwetha's body.

Though the police reveal much information, 9NEWS Australia has reported that neighbors saw Shwetha a week ago.

According to 7News.com, a second crime scene reportedly connected to the death was established at her home in Point Cook. Police have seized a high-pressure vacuum cleaner and Ashok's car. 

Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com