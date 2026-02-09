Hyderabad MP Owaisi files complaint against Assam CM over hate video

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, February 9, filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the hate video shared by the BJP Assam IT wing. The video depicted the Chief Minister training a gun on AI-generated visuals of skullcap-wearing Muslims.

The video, which carried captions such as “Point blank shot” and “No Mercy,” was later taken down following widespread outrage but continues to circulate on social media platforms, Owaisi said in his complaint.

“The said post and video, with the imagery used and statements like ‘Point blank shot’ and ‘No Mercy,’ is a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims, promote hatred and ill-will between religious communities, and incite communal violence,” he said.

Owaisi said the video was posted online and was accessible across India, including within the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad police, and sought immediate legal action against the Assam Chief Minister.

He cited the Supreme Court’s judgment in Shaheen Abdulla v. Union of India & Ors., which held that it is the constitutional duty of the State and law enforcement authorities to protect fundamental rights, preserve constitutional values, and safeguard the secular and democratic character of the nation. The court had also directed police to take suo motu action in cases of hate speech, even without a formal complaint, he noted.

He also complained that Himanta Biswa Sarma has been continuously targeting the Muslim community through social media, print media, public speeches and other platforms.

He said that the Assam Chief Minister has deliberately intensified his hate speeches, with a clear and conscious intention to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims and to promote enmity and hatred between Hindus and Muslims, fully knowing that such imputations are prejudicial to national integration and destructive of communal harmony.