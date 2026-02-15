Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi slams police inaction in Medaram Jatara vendor row

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, February 14, demanded police action against the right-wing YouTube channel which targeted Muslim vendors at the Medaram jatara in Telangana’s Mulugu district.

A controversy erupted after videos surfaced on social media showing Tejaswi News – a right-wing YouTube channel – confronting Muslim traders at the tribal festival, questioning their presence and alleging that only members of the Koya tribal community should be allowed to set up stalls.

Implying ‘food jihad’, the channel published a series of videos over the past 10 days alleging that Muslim vendors were selling “adulterated” khova buns at the tribal fair. In a 53-minute explainer video released on February 13, the anchor leading the coverage, Balu Balaji Goud, claimed that those attending the festival had complained about feeling unwell after consuming the buns sold near the venue.

Two videos published by the channel show Balu Balaji questioning Muslim vendors at the jatara in a hostile manner. In one video, the anchor confronts a vendor named Javed, who had travelled from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, aggressively demanding to know why the bun packets on his cart did not carry a manufacturing date.

“There are many Rohingya Muslims staying in the Greater Hyderabad area and we are blind to what they are involved in. Can anyone sell a khova bun for a mere Rs 10? It is disgusting to see that in Hindu festivals and processions such adulterated items are being sold,” the anchor said, adding that a police case should be filed, while continuing to question the vendor about expiry dates.

Responding to this, the AIMIM chief said, “Maintaining law and order is the duty of the police. What tamasha is this?” Strongly condemning the incident and attacking what he termed “communal forces,” Owaisi said those who stand up for their constitutional rights are branded enemies, according to The Hindu.

“Those who hold Baba Saheb’s (Dr BR Ambedkar’s) Constitution close to their heart are seen as enemies. Adivasis who say they are attached to their land, unemployed youth, farmers, bearded men, skullcap-wearing men and hijabi women are all portrayed as enemies. But this perceived enemy is the true patriot,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP made these remarks at the 68th Revival Day celebrations of AIMIM at Darussalam, the party’s headquarters in Hyderabad.