Hyderabad: Man stabs estranged wife to death in broad daylight, absconds

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A 25-year-old beautician in Hyderabad was allegedly stabbed to death by her estranged husband on Tuesday, May 19. The victim, Bangi Deborah, was attacked inside a spa in Secunderabad's Kavadiguda area, where she worked.

The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Raju, an autorickshaw driver. Police said that the couple had ongoing conflicts and have reportedly been living separately for the past two years.

According to the police, Raju allegedly reached the spa centre carrying a knife and confronted the victim, Deborah, in front of staff members on May 19. A mother of two, Deborah was stabbed to death on the fourth floor of a building housing a Ratnadeep supermarket at around 10:30 am.