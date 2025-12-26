Hyderabad man pours petrol and burns wife to death over suspicion of cheating, arrested

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A man in Hyderabad allegedly burnt his wife to death on the night of December 23, over allegations of romantic involvement with another man. The man named Venkateshwarlu (31), reportedly poured petrol on his wife, Triveni (26), and set her on fire as she was sleeping next to their two children, in their house in Hyderabad’s Nallakunta.

Police said that Triveni and Venkateshwarlu fell in love and got married about 10 years ago in their hometown of Huzurnagar. After moving to Hyderabad, Triveni got a job in housekeeping and Venkateshwarlu started doing centering work in construction.

The couple had separated about eight months ago over marital disputes, but Venkateshwarlu moved back in with Triveni and the children about a week ago, according to the police. “He would see her with colleagues who dropped her home and suspect she was cheating on him,” a police officer said, adding that he was obsessed with suspicion.

On the night of December 23, around 11.30 pm, Venkateshwarlu allegedly bought petrol from a nearby petrol bunk, went home, poured it on his wife and set her on fire. While he ran away with their son, their daughter, who managed to escape, called for help.

Triveni suffered 95% burns and died while undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital.

Police said Venkateshwarlu had a drinking problem and was inebriated at the time of the murder. He absconded after the murder, but was caught and arrested by the police on December 26, Friday.