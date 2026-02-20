Hyderabad: Man kills ex-wife over domestic violence case, planned it for months

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 30-year-old woman, Sunitha from Hyderabad, was allegedly killed by her ex-husband, Mahesh, who allegedly bore a grudge against her over his visa rejection. Mahesh, a resident of Canada, was unable to leave India over the domestic violence case filed against him before their divorce.

The accused had allegedly pre-planned the crime, conducting a recce for two months to locate Sunitha’s residence in Vanasthalipuram. Sunitha had recently remarried and was living with her husband.

On February 18, Mahesh allegedly entered Sunitha’s house in an apartment complex in Harihara Puram armed with three weapons, including knives, a chainsaw, and a bottle of petrol. According to reports , he walked into her room, locked the door from inside, and after a verbal argument, stabbed her to death.

Vanasthalipuram Inspector of Police T Mahesh told the media that Sunitha and Mahesh were married in 2022. Mahesh moved to Canada, and Sunitha joined him in 2023. However, within a week, disputes arose between them and she returned to India. She subsequently filed a case of cruelty against him in Maharashtra.

The couple were granted a divorce in 2024. However, Mahesh allegedly harboured a grudge, as he was unable to obtain a visa to return to Canada due to the domestic violence case, the Inspector said. His passport was reportedly seized by authorities upon his return to India.

“He wanted to take revenge on Sunitha. He stayed at a men’s hostel in Turkayamjal for two months and conducted a recce to find out where she was living in Vanasthalipuram,” the Inspector said.