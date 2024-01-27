Hyderabad man drives into crowd while escaping with stolen car, booked

On a busy road at the heart of Hyderabad, a man recklessly drove an allegedly stolen car into a crowd to escape from its owner, causing havoc and endangering commuters. Visuals showed passersby chasing the car angrily, as the driver continued to race ahead even as a man precariously sat on the car’s bonnet.

On the night of Friday, January 26, Aamir Ali, a resident of Charminar, was driving by Panjagutta in a Maruti Swift Dzire he had rented a few days ago through the rental app Zoomcar. It is alleged that he had no plans to return it as he had already changed the number plate. But Aamir could not have foreseen that he would pass by the car’s owner Mohan Reddy, who was drinking tea by the roadside on Friday night. Mohan immediately identified the car and chased Aamir on a two-wheeler, which allegedly led to Aamir driving recklessly. He then allegedly left the car and tried to run away, but fell and got injured.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered suo moto based on a complaint by a police constable who witnessed the incident. According to the FIR, constable K Ramesh Goud, who was on patrolling duty on Friday night, was going from Ameerpet towards Punjagutta with a colleague when they saw a crowd near Agarwal Eye Hospital, Panjagutta. Next to the crowd was a Swift Dzire in a damaged condition, with the front, back, and side mirrors broken, the FIR said. They also found Aamir, a resident of Charminar, injured and bleeding in the face.