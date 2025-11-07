Hyderabad man dies of suspected opium overdose, friends booked for drug use

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 26-year-old man in Hyderabad died from a suspected opium overdose on Wednesday, November 5, under the Rajendranagar police station limits. Police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating the death of Mohammed Ahmed, who is believed to have consumed opium along with two of his friends, Syed bin Salam and Shaik Zara Piya.

According to the police, Ahmed had consumed four times more opium than his friends. He was found dead, bleeding from the mouth and nose, at an apartment in Provident Kenworth Towers, Rajendranagar.

His two friends, Syed bin Salam and Shaik Zara Piya, were also present in the flat. They both admitted to consuming drugs, according to the police, and were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for consumption of narcotics, but no substances were found in their possession.

According to the FIR registered based on the complaint of Rajendranagar Sub Inspector A Yadaiah, he was on night patrol when he received a Dial 100 call from Kentworth Towers. Police constable Anjali also joined the preliminary investigation since a woman, Shaik Zara, was present at the scene.

“Upon examination, it was observed that he (Ahmed) was dead and had been bleeding from the mouth and nose,” Yadaiah stated in his complaint.

Ahmed’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for post-mortem examination.

Yadaiah’s complaint further states that both Syed bin Salam and Zara Piya admitted to consuming drugs and their urine samples were also sent to OGH for further examination.

Based on Yadaiah’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Both Salam and Zara have been named as accused.

“Since we couldn’t find any drugs on either of the accused and consumption of drugs is a bailable offense, notices were issued to both of them. Further investigation is underway,” Sub-Inspector P Raj Kumar told TNM.

A second FIR was also registered based on the complaint of Ahmed’s father under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).