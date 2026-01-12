Hyderabad: Man arrested for urinating in temple premises, arrested

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 26-year-old vendor was arrested by the Malkajgiri police on Sunday, January 11, in connection with the alleged desecration of a temple in Safilguda. The incident occurred on Saturday around 8.30 pm, when the accused, who had recently arrived in Hyderabad from Bidar in Karnataka, allegedly entered the Katta Maisamma temple and urinated in front of the idol.

After the incident came to light, protests erupted outside the temple. The accused, who belongs to the Muslim community, was confronted by local residents and protesters before being handed over to the police. Visuals showing locals confronting the man and chanting slogans such as “Jai Shree Ram” later went viral on social media.

The Malkajgiri police booked him for trespassing, promoting enmity or hatred between groups, damaging or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult religion, and deliberately and maliciously outraging religious feelings and he has been remanded to judicial custody.