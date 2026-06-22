Hyderabad man apologises for calling Muslim man ‘Pakistani’, says it ‘slipped out’

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Roopnar Manoj Kumar, a Hyderabad resident who called his Muslim neighbour’s nephew a “Pakistani” during an argument at their apartment complex, has issued an unconditional apology for his remark. Addressing the media on June 22, five days after a video of the incident went viral and triggered outrage, Manoj claimed that the words “slipped out” in the heat of the moment.
“If I have hurt any community, I apologise. I apologise to that boy too,” Manoj said, referring to Nadeem Ahmed, the nephew of his neighbour Shaik Naseema, who had confronted him over the remark.
The incident took place on June 17 at the Janapriya Lakefront apartment building in Sanikipuri. In the viral video, Manoj, accompanied by several other residents, is seen confronting Nadeem and questioning his presence inside the apartment complex.
“Why are you staying here?” Manoj is heard asking Nadeem, while also calling him “illegal” and accusing him of engaging in “illegal activities.”
Nadeem objected to the remarks and pointed out that he was being targeted. Gesturing towards the camera, he said, “Woh Pakistani bolra mereku (He is calling me a Pakistani).” Challenging the allegation, Nadeem asked whether Manoj had any proof to support his claim and said that his grandfather had served as a Subedar in the Indian Army.
The confrontation reportedly stemmed from Naseema having her nephew Nadeem and her family friend Prachi Lokhande staying at her flat.
According to a police complaint lodged by Prachi, she had been staying at Naseema’s flat for two weeks. She alleged that around 11 pm on June 17, Manoj, his wife Rani Roopnar, and a group of residents came to the flat and falsely accused her of “drug-related activities, theft, and prostitution.”
Prachi alleged that the general secretary of the apartment association and others verbally abused her and tried to forcibly evict her from the premises. She further alleged that when Nadeem intervened to help her, he was assaulted and subjected to derogatory remarks.
Prachi also alleged that a few days before the confrontation, Rani had thrown stones at her pet Persian cat, injuring the animal.
Based on the complaint, the Jawaharnagar police registered an FIR against Manoj and Rani under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Issuing an “unconditional apology” on June 22, Manoj said, “The video that went viral was regarding a small issue in the society. In the heat of the moment, those words slipped out.”
“My intention was not to hurt any community. We all live in harmony and secularism. All my tenants are Muslim. I join my hands and apologise, if such words slipped out of me by mistake. I apologise to all communities unconditionally. Namaste, salam alaikum, dhanyavaad (thank you),” he said.