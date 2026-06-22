Hyderabad man apologises for calling Muslim man ‘Pakistani’, says it ‘slipped out’

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Roopnar Manoj Kumar, a Hyderabad resident who called his Muslim neighbour’s nephew a “Pakistani” during an argument at their apartment complex, has issued an unconditional apology for his remark. Addressing the media on June 22, five days after a video of the incident went viral and triggered outrage, Manoj claimed that the words “slipped out” in the heat of the moment.

“If I have hurt any community, I apologise. I apologise to that boy too,” Manoj said, referring to Nadeem Ahmed, the nephew of his neighbour Shaik Naseema, who had confronted him over the remark.

The incident took place on June 17 at the Janapriya Lakefront apartment building in Sanikipuri. In the viral video, Manoj, accompanied by several other residents, is seen confronting Nadeem and questioning his presence inside the apartment complex.

“Why are you staying here?” Manoj is heard asking Nadeem, while also calling him “illegal” and accusing him of engaging in “illegal activities.”

Nadeem objected to the remarks and pointed out that he was being targeted. Gesturing towards the camera, he said, “Woh Pakistani bolra mereku (He is calling me a Pakistani).” Challenging the allegation, Nadeem asked whether Manoj had any proof to support his claim and said that his grandfather had served as a Subedar in the Indian Army.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from Naseema having her nephew Nadeem and her family friend Prachi Lokhande staying at her flat.