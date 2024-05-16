Hyderabad man and pet dog brutally assaulted by weapon-wielding men

Five persons were booked by the Madhura Nagar police in Hyderabad on May 14, for brutally assaulting a family using iron rods and wooden logs. The accused also attacked their pet dog, which has suffered critical injuries. The entire incident was caught on camera. The premeditated attack was in response to a recent feud involving Srinath’s pet dog, police said. The accused have been charged for attempted murder.

In the video, the victim, Srinath, a resident of Rehmath Nagar in Yousufguda, is seen taking his pet dog for a walk. While he is going through the phone holding the leash of the dog, he is approached by Dhanunjaya, the main accused. And suddenly four others charge at him with iron rods and wooden logs and attack him. Srinath’s wife Swapna who came to his rescue was also assaulted by the weapon-wielding accused. In the video, the victim’s mother Rajeswari can be seen pleading with the accused with folded hands but to no avail. One of the accused attempts to attack Rajeswari with a brick but he gives up as bystanders thwart the attack.

Consumed with rage, the accused also attack the dog. The dog has suffered serious injuries to the head. The dog is reportedly unconscious.

Srinath, his wife and mother have suffered severe injuries.

Following the incident, the police have filed a case against Dhanunjaya, Suryanarayana, Praveen Kumar, Gowri Shanker, and Srireddy Rambabu. The accused have been booked under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (armed with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Srinath’s brother Madhu who filed the complaint said that the attack was an act of vendetta. According to him, on May 8, when his brother and sister-in-law were leaving their house, their pet dog went outside. The dog went near the accused who were constructing a new house. When Srinath went to bring back the dog, they accused him of letting loose the dog on them and attacked him with a stick. They also attacked his wife and son, when they tried to intervene. Subsequently, a complaint was filed with the Madhura Nagar police under sections 352 (assault), 324 (cause hurt by dangerous weapon), and 506 (criminal intimidation).