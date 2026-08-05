Telangana

Hyderabad Malkajgiri police collect data on 63,000 domestic workers, deny privacy concerns

The Malkajgiri police commissionerate in Hyderabad has been urging employers to gather extensive details from workers under an initiative called ‘Mee Suraksha’, with the stated aim of preventing crimes by domestic workers.
A large crowd gathered in an outdoor courtyard between multi-story residential buildings at night, listening to two police officers in uniform who are speaking in front of a white banner that reads, "ENROLL & VERIFY YOUR DOMESTIC HELPERS."
Malakjgiri police urging residents to enrol domestic workers under Mee Suraksha Facebook/Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate
Written by:
Jahnavi
Edited by:
Lakshmi Priya
Published on

The Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad has collected extensive personal data from over 63,000 domestic workers, ranging from Aadhaar numbers and bank account details to the geographic coordinates of workers’ homes, as part of a background verification initiative. 

The initiative, called Mee Suraksha, was launched on May 16 and is aimed at creating a database of domestic workers and other service providers to help police verify their backgrounds and investigate crimes. The scope of the data collection has, however, drawn questions from digital rights activists. 

The workers’ details, currently collected through a Google Form and soon to be migrated to a dedicated Mee Suraksha app, span 54 fields. These include Aadhaar IDs, the police station closest to their native place, bank account details, UPI ID, whether they receive wages in cash or through online transfers, the kind of phone they use (smart phone or not), social media accounts, and the geographic coordinates of their present address. 

The Mee Suraksha app, which is yet to be made publicly available, states that it is compliant with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023. 

According to Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi, the verification exercise does not violate privacy laws because participation is voluntary. She also said not all 54 fields in the form needed to be mandatorily filled. 

However, the Google form reviewed by TNM shows that while details such as caste, social media accounts, an alternate phone number used for WhatsApp, UPI ID, and ID proof are optional, several other fields are mandatory. These include the worker’s nationality, religion, Aadhaar number, bank account number, and the geographic coordinates of their address. 

A screenshot of an online form displayed on a mobile phone screen containing four text input fields: "Aadhar ID Number *", "Religion *", "Caste", and "Identification Marks of the Domestic helper (Moles, Scars Etc) *". Red asterisks indicate required fields.
Screenshot from the Mee Suraksha Google form
A mobile screenshot displaying a digital form with three sections. The first section asks for the "Police Station Name near Domestic Helper's Native Place" with a text input field marked with a red asterisk. The second section, titled "Type of Social Media Account (If Any)," contains checkboxes for Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Snapchat, and Mail ID. The third section provides a text input field for "Social Media Account ID (If Any)."
Screenshot from the Mee Suraksha Google form
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Telangana
Hyderabad
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