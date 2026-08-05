Hyderabad Malkajgiri police collect data on 63,000 domestic workers, deny privacy concerns

The Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad has collected extensive personal data from over 63,000 domestic workers, ranging from Aadhaar numbers and bank account details to the geographic coordinates of workers’ homes, as part of a background verification initiative. The initiative, called Mee Suraksha, was launched on May 16 and is aimed at creating a database of domestic workers and other service providers to help police verify their backgrounds and investigate crimes. The scope of the data collection has, however, drawn questions from digital rights activists. The workers’ details, currently collected through a Google Form and soon to be migrated to a dedicated Mee Suraksha app, span 54 fields. These include Aadhaar IDs, the police station closest to their native place, bank account details, UPI ID, whether they receive wages in cash or through online transfers, the kind of phone they use (smart phone or not), social media accounts, and the geographic coordinates of their present address. The Mee Suraksha app, which is yet to be made publicly available, states that it is compliant with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023. According to Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi, the verification exercise does not violate privacy laws because participation is voluntary. She also said not all 54 fields in the form needed to be mandatorily filled. However, the Google form reviewed by TNM shows that while details such as caste, social media accounts, an alternate phone number used for WhatsApp, UPI ID, and ID proof are optional, several other fields are mandatory. These include the worker’s nationality, religion, Aadhaar number, bank account number, and the geographic coordinates of their address. .Hyderabad-based digital rights researcher Srinivas Kodali pointed out that while the DPDP Act permits employers to process employees' personal data for purposes related to employment, it does not automatically authorise the police to collect such information through employers.Section 7 of the DPDP Act permits the processing of employee data “for the purposes of employment or those related to safeguarding the employer from loss or liability,” including the protection of trade secrets, confidential information, or the provision of employment-related services and benefits.“The question is, what powers do the police have to collect this information? None of the policing laws, including the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, allows the police to collect such wide-ranging data from anyone, let alone domestic workers,” Srinivas told TNM.Commissioner Sumathi said personnel from 28 police stations conducted a month-long enrolment drive across residential areas, presenting local crime statistics and urging residents to register their employees on Mee Suraksha. As of August 4, the Malkajgiri police had gathered details of 63,608 workers. About 50 to 100 of these records are verified daily by the Central Crime Station (CCS) police, Commissioner Sumathi told TNM. While none of the workers verified so far have been found to have criminal antecedents, a handful were found to have connections with individuals who have police records, she added. The Telangana police’s Hawkeye Ultra app also has a similar provision to register workers (and tenants) with the police for background verification. But while Hawkeye asks for only basic details (name, father's name, government ID details, mobile number, date of birth, gender, marital status, address, photograph), the Mee Suraksha database gathers far more comprehensive information, Commissioner Sumathi said.The Malkajgiri police are now preparing to launch the Mee Suraksha mobile app. Under the proposed system, employers will initially be required to submit only preliminary information such as the worker’s name, age, gender, and nature of work — whether domestic helper, cook, security guard, driver, watchman, plumber, mechanic, waiter, beautician, or other occupations. Police personnel from their local station will then visit the employer’s house to record the remaining information. Besides a photograph, the app also records details such as the worker’s e-Shram registration with the Union Ministry of Labour, pension status, and public health insurance coverage.Defending the initiative, Commissioner Sumathi said the database would both reassure residents and strengthen policing. “The initiative helps in reassuring citizens and building a sense of ownership for their own safety, while helping the police improve their crime database. It also gives us an idea of how cosmopolitan the area is, how many people have come here from other states, how many Bangaldeshis, Nepalis, etc. are living here,” she said. She added that the database would also help nab the workers in the eventuality that they committed a crime and went absconding. According to the Commissioner, the exercise also serves as a deterrent to crime by discouraging people with police records from seeking employment. “On the second day of the exercise, we learned that three or four Nepalis near the Karkhana area suddenly left their residence,” Sumathi said, implying that they may have left because of the verification drive.The Malkajgiri Commissionerate, one of Hyderabad’s four police commissionerates, covers suburban neighbourhoods including Sainikpuri, Kompally, Kapra, and Shamirpet. The initiative comes months after Hyderabad police urged residents to mandatorily verify domestic workers before hiring them, citing 565 theft cases involving domestic workers recorded in the commissionerate in the past two years. The verification drive also comes against the backdrop of heightened official scrutiny of domestic workers following the murder of Tanuja Ranjan in May. After the incident, Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand urged people to be “cautious” while hiring Nepali nationals for domestic work, remarks that drew attention for singling out a nationality.