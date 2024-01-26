Hyderabad Literary Festival commences on Republic Day

The Hyderabad Literary Festival 2024 with focus on Odiya language commenced on Republic Day, Friday, January 26. This edition of the lit fest has Norway as the guest country of choice. Moving away from its regular focus on literature and art alone, the 14th edition of the festival will also include talks and events focusing on science and climate.

Talks focused on the Odia canon, citizen accounts of identity and nationalism, accounts of women wildlife biologists and food cultures are part of the literary fest. Organisers of the festival had earlier stated that they weren’t keen on a single theme and hence went for a multidisciplinary approach.