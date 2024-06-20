Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight returns after pilot notices snag mid-air

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Hyderabad, which is headed to Kuala Lumpur had to make an emergency landing back at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) during the early hours of Thursday, June 19, following a technical snag.

Flight MH 199, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, departed RGIA at 12:30 a.m., and was scheduled to arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 7:10 a.m. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced an engine failure, resulting in visible sparks from one of the engines. This alarming situation was captured on video by a passenger and shared online, highlighting the severity of the issue.