Hyderabad juvenile home supervisor held for alleged sexual assault of 10-yr-old

The supervisor of a state-run Juvenile Welfare and Correctional Services facility in Hyderabad’s Saidabad area has been booked for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old child, also an inmate at the facility.

According to the police, the 10-year-old boy from the Madiga Scheduled Caste community had run away from his family home in the Chaderghat area and was living on the streets. Subsequently, he was placed in the juvenile home, and recently visited his family during the Dasara vacations.

When the child expressed unwillingness to return to the juvenile home after Dasara, and his mother prodded further, the boy informed her of the alleged sexual abuse.