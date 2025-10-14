Hyderabad juvenile home supervisor held for alleged sexual assault of 10-yr-old

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
The supervisor of a state-run Juvenile Welfare and Correctional Services facility in Hyderabad’s Saidabad area has been booked for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old child, also an inmate at the facility.
According to the police, the 10-year-old boy from the Madiga Scheduled Caste community had run away from his family home in the Chaderghat area and was living on the streets. Subsequently, he was placed in the juvenile home, and recently visited his family during the Dasara vacations.
When the child expressed unwillingness to return to the juvenile home after Dasara, and his mother prodded further, the boy informed her of the alleged sexual abuse.
“We are currently in the process of questioning a few other children in the juvenile home to see if this is a pattern. Around 70 children reside there and the investigation is currently ongoing,” Saidabad Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector B Chandra Mohan told TNM.
“The accused is currently being questioned,” he added.
Based on the mother’s complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with Section 75 (Punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.