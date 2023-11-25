Hyderabad: I-T raids conducted at homes of 2 businessmen in Old City

Income Tax (I-T) officials raided the residences of two businessmen in Hyderabad’s Old City on Saturday, November 25 ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled for November 30. Teams of the I-T department carried out searches early in the morning at Falak Namaloni King’s Palace owner Shahnawaz’s residence.

The businessman reportedly owns a chain of function halls and is into real estate. The I-T department teams also launched searches on the houses of the Kohinoor Group of Companies Chairman Majeed Khan.

The raids were conducted after the I-T department received information that a large amount of money was being collected for a political party ahead of the Assembly elections. The searches are being conducted along with the Election Flying Squad team.

The residence of former IAS officer AK Goel, who was employed as an advisor by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led government previously was also searched on Friday, November 24 night.

Several workers of the Congress party gathered outside Goel’s residence and began sloganeering against him before the group was lathi charged by Jubilee Hills police officials.