Hyderabad: HYDRAA removes encroachments on Rs 400 cr govt land

In another major operation, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday, August 21, demolished illegal structures to purportedly protect government land worth Rs 400 crore.

The demolition was carried out at Jubilee Enclave in Madhapur, in the Information Technology hub.

The HYDRAA officials said they restored two parks and roads in the prime area under Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district. The agency removed encroachments on 16,000 square yards, which is estimated to be valued at Rs 400 crore.

According to officials, 100 plots were approved in the layout spanning 22.20 acres. However, two out of four parks were encroached. The two parks had a total of 8,500 square yards. Similarly, roads over an area of 5,000 square yards were also encroached.

Hotel sheds were also erected on 300 square yards of government land also under encroachments. HYDRAA deployed JCBs to remove the encroachments, including hotel sheds.

The layout was approved in 1995 and regularised by the government in 2006.

During Prajavani, the weekly programme of HYDRAA to hear public grievances, representatives of Jubilee Enclave layout complained that a park gifted to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been encroached by a person named Jaihind Reddy. After a field inspection and inquiry, HYDRAA officials confirmed encroachments in the layout.

On the directions of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, the encroachments were removed on Thursday, August 21.

The HYDRAA officials erected fencing around the reclaimed parks and displayed the boards. They said police cases would also be filed against the encroachers.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on August 15, termed HYDRAA a great system to protect Hyderabad by taking action against encroachments on water bodies and parks.

He claimed that HYDRAA has so far protected government lands worth Rs 30,000 crore and freed 13 parks and 20 lakes from encroachments.

Revanth Reddy said HYDRAA was constituted to make Hyderabad a safe destination for living and to curb the encroachment of water bodies. Stating that cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai are facing flood problems, he said Hyderabad should not witness such a plight.

