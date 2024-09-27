Hyderabad: HYDRA to get four Additional Commissioners among 169 officers

The Telangana government on Wednesday, September 25, issued orders sanctioning 169 posts in various categories for the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA). The order from the Finance department has accorded approval for creation of the posts to be filled through deputation from other departments.

Along with inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables for communications, analytical and deputy and assistant analytical officers, regional fire officers, additional district fire officers, city planners, deputy city planners, executive engineers and deputy executive engineers, deputy collectors, tehsildars, surveyors, sub registrars, forest range officers, and scientists from the pollution control board are among the sanctioned posts.