Hyderabad: Husky brutally attacked by neighbours under severe trauma

Blue, an 18-month-old Siberian Husky belonging to Srinath and Swapna of Rehmath Nagar, Yousufguda, Hyderabad, is still recovering from a traumatic attack. The dog sustained critical injuries after being struck with an iron rod by a neighbor during a recent altercation between the families on May 14.

Srinath and Swapna were also brutally assaulted in the incident. Following the attack, Blue suffered a fractured skull and was left bleeding from its nose and ears. After treatment, Blue was able to return home on May 19.

"Blue is experiencing severe trauma," Madhu, Srinath's brother, told TNM. "He's even frightened of familiar faces within the family. For comfort, he can only sleep when surrounded by everyone." Madhu added that Blue's appetite has also been affected by the ordeal.

Five persons who were involved in the attack were arrested. The incident of cruelty had caused wide outrage against the perpetrators. The accused were identified as Dhanunjaya, Suryanarayana, Praveen Kumar, Gowri Shanker, and Srireddy Rambabu. They were charged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (armed with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

It might be recalled that on May 14, a premeditated attack took place when Srinath took his dog for an evening walk. Unprovoked, four men wielding iron rods and wooden logs charged at him and attacked him. Swapna who came to his rescue was also attacked by the men.

According to the victims, the attack was an act of vendetta. The accused bore a grudge against Srinath for filing a case against them a week ago. On May 8, when Srinath was leaving the house, the dog went outside. Blue went to a construction site nearby and an altercation broke out between Srinath and the neighbours. The argument escalated to physical assault following which a case was registered at the Madhura Nagar police station.