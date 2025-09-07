Hyderabad: GHMC sanitation worker dies in road accident while at work

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A sanitation worker of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Renuka (35), lost her life when she was knocked down by a vehicle in Basheerbagh on the morning of Sunday, September 7.

Renuka was one of the sanitation workers deployed by the GHMC to clear the debris on Basheerbagh-Liberty Road after the Ganesh immersion procession on the previous day. She was a resident of Guddimalkapur.

Renuka was crossing the road when she was hit by a Tusker vehicle, according to reports. She sustained severe head injuries. Fellow workers rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police arrested Gajanand, the driver of the vehicle, and registered a case. The body of the deceased was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

In another unrelated accident, a young woman lost her life while five others, including three police constables, were injured when a speeding car rammed into a police vehicle in the Gulzar Houz area of the city.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4.20 am on September 6, when police personnel were on duty for Ganesh immersion festivities.

The car was allegedly being driven in a rash manner when it rammed into the police jeep.

Five youths, including three girls, were travelling in the car. The deceased was identified as Kashvi, 20. Two other occupants of the car were injured. They were admitted to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be critical.

Three police constables sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Police said the occupants in the car were under the influence of alcohol.

Detective Inspector Satyanarayana, along with other policemen, were conducting vehicle checking when the car rammed into their vehicle.