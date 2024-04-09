Hyderabad: Gang kills youth to avenge friend’s death, flaunts crime on Instagram

A group of assailants in Hyderabad allegedly murdered a young man named Teju, and later posted a purported video on social media, flaunting their crime. In the video posted on Instagram, the accused can be seen doing a celebratory dance to declare that they have taken revenge for the killing of their friend, Tarun.
The deceased was identified as Tejas (20). Police suspect old rivalry to be the motive behind the murder. The videos showed their hands seemingly covered in blood, and one of them was captioned, “Tarun ka badla hogyaa” (Tarun has been avenged).
The incident took place in Bachupally under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in the early hours of Monday, April 8. According to police, Tejas (20) was chased and hacked to death by the accused near the Pragati Nagar pond. According to the FIR, Tejas’ name was involved in the murder case of Tarun Roy which happened during Dasara in October 2023. The murder case was registered at the SR Nagar police station. According to IANS, Tejas was named as the third accused in the murder of Tarun Roy on October 24, 2023.
The FIR in Tejas’ murder, registered at Bachupally police station, said that due to their grudge with Tejas, the five accused – Daggad Sameer, Shivappa, Mahesh, another Mahesh, and Siddhu alias Saidha – planned to murder him, and stabbed him to death.
Tarun had died in an attack allegedly by Shareef, a rowdy sheeter, and his associates. The assailants also declared in one of the videos that it was now Shareef's turn.
Kukatpally Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Srinivas Rao said Tejas was released on bail two months ago. He was living with his mother in a rented house in Pragathi Nagar. On Sunday, Teja's mother had gone to the village and he was alone. Three friends joined him and they drank alcohol till late in the night.
Later, the victim was standing alone near Bathukamma Ghat around 3.30 am when about 20 people on two-wheelers reached there and allegedly attacked him. They chased him and allegedly stabbed him with knives and other sharp-edged weapons. Police have registered a case against five persons, and picked up three suspects. The ACP said they were working on clues to identify and arrest all the accused.
Police said that on the morning of April 8, on receving a call from Tejas’ father-in-law Nani who reported his murder, police found Tejas lying dead in a pool of blood near his house. Tejas’ friend Vamshi and a few others, who were present at the location, told Tejas’ father-in-law that around 2.49 am,Tejas’ friend Mahesh called Vamshi and told him that Tejas had been killed by the five accused. According to Vamshi, Mahesh said that the two accused men named Mahesh, and Shivappa, were drinking alcohol at Tejas’ house. As per their plan, they brought him outside, and the five accused allegedly stabbed him to death.
