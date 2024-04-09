Hyderabad: Gang kills youth to avenge friend’s death, flaunts crime on Instagram

A group of assailants in Hyderabad allegedly murdered a young man named Teju, and later posted a purported video on social media, flaunting their crime. In the video posted on Instagram, the accused can be seen doing a celebratory dance to declare that they have taken revenge for the killing of their friend, Tarun.

The deceased was identified as Tejas (20). Police suspect old rivalry to be the motive behind the murder. The videos showed their hands seemingly covered in blood, and one of them was captioned, “Tarun ka badla hogyaa” (Tarun has been avenged).

The incident took place in Bachupally under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in the early hours of Monday, April 8. According to police, Tejas (20) was chased and hacked to death by the accused near the Pragati Nagar pond. According to the FIR, Tejas’ name was involved in the murder case of Tarun Roy which happened during Dasara in October 2023. The murder case was registered at the SR Nagar police station. According to IANS, Tejas was named as the third accused in the murder of Tarun Roy on October 24, 2023.