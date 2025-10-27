Hyderabad: Four held for money-multiplication scam under guise of 'Barish pooja'

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Cyberabad police on Sunday, October 26, arrested four men for duping several people under the guise of ‘Barish’ (rain) pooja – a ceremony performed allegedly to multiply money exponentially.

The four – Mohammad Irfan, Gugoloth Ravindhar, Kavira Sai Baba and Thakur Manohar Singh – allegedly targeted innocent people by convincing victims that if they perform the pooja, the money will multiply.

After said pooja, the accused gave sweets and Badam milk mixed with an intoxicant as prasadam to the victims. Once the victims fainted, the accused fled with the money.

The Cyberabad police made the arrests after a 53-year-old real estate businessman residing in Gandimaisamma area in Medchal district approached the police with a complaint. The victim, K Basavaraju, was told that if he gave them Rs 25 lakh they would in return give him Rs 50 lakh.