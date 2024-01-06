Hyderabad Formula E race cancelled: KTR calls it ‘regressive’ move by Congress govt

"This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress government. Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our city and country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India," said KTR, MAUD Minister in the previous BRS government

"In a world where sustainability has become the focus and buzzword, KCR government had taken the initiative to use the Formula E race as an occasion to also conduct a week-long EV summit attracting EV enthusiasts, manufacturers and startups to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination," he said.

The BRS leader recalled that they had also launched the Telangana Mobility Valley to promote the state as the epicentre for sustainable mobility solutions.