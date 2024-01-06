Hyderabad Formula E race cancelled: KTR calls it ‘regressive’ move by Congress govt

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday, January 6, slammed the Congress government in Telangana for refusing to host the second Formula E race in Hyderabad and termed it a poor and regressive decision. He was reacting to Formula E's announcement about the cancellation of the second Formula E race in India, which was scheduled in Hyderabad in February 2024. Formula E is an international championship of single-seater electric cars.
The announcement was made after a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) of the Telangana government not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30, 2023, between the organisers of the Formula E World Championship and the previous BRS government.
"This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress government. Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our city and country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India," said KTR, MAUD Minister in the previous BRS government
"In a world where sustainability has become the focus and buzzword, KCR government had taken the initiative to use the Formula E race as an occasion to also conduct a week-long EV summit attracting EV enthusiasts, manufacturers and startups to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination," he said.
The BRS leader recalled that they had also launched the Telangana Mobility Valley to promote the state as the epicentre for sustainable mobility solutions.
The Hyderabad E-Prix would have been the only official FIA World Championship event in India in 2024 and was part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Government of Telangana. Hyderabad had hosted its first race in February last year. It became the first Indian city to host the World Championship race.
In 2024, Season 10 of the race was scheduled to be held in 11 cities across the world – Hyderabad, Mexico City, Diriyah, São Paulo, Tokyo, Misano Adriatico, Monaco, Berlin, Shanghai, Portland, London. Hyderabad was scheduled to host Round 4 of the race, just like last year, on February 10, 2024.