Hyderabad: Following GHMC dissolution, govt announces three new municipal corporations

Three months after the delimitation of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) wards was announced, the Telangana government on Wednesday, February 11, reorganised and divided the former municipal corporation into the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, and a now smaller GHMC.
The government order outlining the divisions appointed IAS officer RV Karnan as in-charge of GHMC, G Srijana as Commissioner of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and T Vinay Krishna Reddy as Commissioner of the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.
All three Commissioners will report to senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan, the incumbent Special Chief Secretary for the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (under HMDA limits).
The division comes a day after the dissolution of the former GHMC, which had 150 corporators. The next election for the three new municipal corporations will be for 300 corporators.
When the Congress-led government announced the delimitation in December 2025, leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and AIMIM criticised the exercise, as did Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and civic activists.
GHMC officials said the delimitation exercise was carried out because the population is dense in the core areas and sparse towards the newly merged urban local bodies. Addressing concerns that the process was being conducted at a rapid pace, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said in December that it had to be done in view of the census.
“The last census happened in 2011. It didn’t happen in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the next census will take place in 2026. The urgency for this process is because we have to wrap up everything before December 31 of this year so that the census process can happen smoothly. December 31 was the deadline set by the Indian government,” he had said.