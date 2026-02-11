Hyderabad: Following GHMC dissolution, govt announces three new municipal corporations

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Three months after the delimitation of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) wards was announced, the Telangana government on Wednesday, February 11, reorganised and divided the former municipal corporation into the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, and a now smaller GHMC.

The government order outlining the divisions appointed IAS officer RV Karnan as in-charge of GHMC, G Srijana as Commissioner of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and T Vinay Krishna Reddy as Commissioner of the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

All three Commissioners will report to senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan, the incumbent Special Chief Secretary for the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (under HMDA limits).

The division comes a day after the dissolution of the former GHMC, which had 150 corporators. The next election for the three new municipal corporations will be for 300 corporators.