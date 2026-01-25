A medium shot shows a large fire burning in a building in Nampally, Hyderabad, India, on January 24, 2026. The fire is visible through a large window on the second floor of the building. The flames are bright orange and yellow, and thick black smoke is billowing out of the window. Two firefighters in dark blue uniforms and yellow helmets are standing on the roof of a smaller building in front of the burning building, directing a stream of water from a fire hose at the flames. A man in a white shirt and pants is standing on the ground to the right of the building, and another man is standing in the foreground, looking at the fire. A tree with green leaves is in the foreground, partially obscuring the view of the burning building. The building is made of white concrete and has a flat roof. The smaller building in front of it is also made of white concrete and has a corrugated metal roof. The sky is overcast and grey.
Fire at furniture store in Nampally
Telangana

Hyderabad: Five including two kids killed in fire at Nampally furniture shop

The fire broke out on January 24 at a furniture store near Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad. Five people, including two children of the store watchman, were killed in the fire.
The bodies of five people, including two children, were recovered on Sunday, January 25, from the rubble of a furniture store that was gutted in a huge fire in Nampally, Hyderabad. 

The rescue team found charred remains of five persons from the basement of the four-storey building, where fire broke out on Saturday, and shifted them to Osmania General Hospital. The search operation has been on since Saturday afternoon.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), police and firefighting personnel continued the rescue operation.

The fire services department continued its efforts to control the smoke emanating from the basement of the building housing Sai Vishwas Furniture Castle.

The fire broke out around 1 pm on January 24 in the building located near Nampally Railway Station in the heart of the city.

The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly eight hours, using skylifts and robots, but thick smoke hampered the rescue effort.

It was the locals who noticed fire and thick smoke emanating from the warehouse in the basement and alerted the fire department. Officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire

Seven people, including two children, were trapped in the fire. 

The deceased were reportedly identified as Mohammed Imtiyaz, a worker at the store; Syed Habeeb, an auto trolley driver; an elderly woman named Bibi Amma; and the store watchman’s children Akhil (11) and Praneet (7). Imtiaz and Habeeb had reportedly entered the building to rescue people already trapped in the fire. 

The rescue workers were having a tough time clearing the debris due to hazardous conditions inside the building.

The fire has severely damaged the building, which had a ground and four floors with two cellars, the first of which was densely packed with furniture material.

With doubts on the structural stability of the building after the fire, a team of engineering experts from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) was inspecting the structure. Based on the team’s report, the authorities will make a decision to demolish the building.

Those planning to go to the annual Numaish exhibition in Nampally were advised to postpone their visit due to traffic disruptions caused by the fire. 

