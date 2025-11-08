Hyderabad: Farmers say nominations deliberately rejected for the Jubilee Hills bye-poll

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The protest against Pharmacity has taken on a contentious turn, with ten farmers alleging that their nomination papers for Jubilee Hills bye-elections were intentionally rejected. The allegations were made at a press conference held at Hyderabad’s Somajiguda Press Club on Wednesday, November 5. The 10 farmers from Ibrahimpatnam division’s Yacharam mandal were planning on filing their nominations for the Jubilee Hills bye-poll to voice their protest against CM Revanth Reddy’s brainchild, the ‘Future City’ project.

A group of around 50 activists and farmers, who have been protesting against Pharmacity under the banner of ‘Movement Against Pharmacity’, have alleged that their attempt to protest against Big Pharma and the Telangana government was being thwarted. The bye-polls are scheduled to be held on November 11.

The Future City project was announced by the Chief Minister in July 2024, seven months after the Congress won the Telangana Assembly elections in December 2023. The project intends to incorporate the pharma sector along with AI, medical tourism, and sports, aiming for a more diverse and sustainable "net-zero carbon" city covering over 19,000 acres across Kandukur, Yacharam, and Kadthal mandals of the Ranga Reddy district.