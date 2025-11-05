Hyderabad: Excise police seize MDMA, cocaine worth Rs 3 lakh from doctor’s house

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A Hyderabad doctor was arrested by the excise police after drugs were recovered from his house, officials said on Tuesday, November 4.

Acting on specific information, the Prohibition and Excise officials and the NTF (Narcotics Task Force) searched the house of John Paul, a doctor, in the Musheerabad area and found drugs valued at Rs 3 lakh. The accused was allegedly selling narcotic substances from his residence after procuring them from peddlers in Delhi and Bengaluru.

The STF personnel found OG Kush, MDMA, cocaine and hash oil from the doctor’s premises.

The excise police booked three other accused in the case. John Paul was allegedly running the racket along with his friends Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharat. They were using his house to stock and sell drugs, offering him free narcotics in return. The trio were absconding, and the excise police have launched a hunt for them.