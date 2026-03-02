Telangana

Hyderabad: Drunk man drags traffic cop on Mercedes bonnet, arrested

Tarun had left from his birthday party in an inebriated state and was speeding after causing a minor accident when a traffic constable tried to stop him, and was dragged along on the bonnet for nearly a kilometre.
The scene depicts a chaotic moment of traffic: In the center-left, a white light-duty truck with an open flatbed is angled across the lane. To the left of the truck, a white SUV is stopped with a person appearing to lean over its hood. In the center-right, a black motorcycle lies on its side in the middle of the road, suggesting a recent accident. Various other vehicles are visible, including several yellow auto-rickshaws, a red hatchback, a dark car near the motorcycle, and a large green truck in the background. The road surface is gray asphalt with faded white lane markings and a zebra crosswalk on the right. Buildings and a few trees line the far side of the intersection.
Traffic cop dragged on Mercedes bonnet in GachibowliTwitter/Surya Reddy
TNM Staff
A man in Hyderabad continued to drive his Mercedes Benz for nearly one kilometre with a traffic constable holding on to the bonnet, at the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) junction in Gachibowli on February 28. 

The driver G Tarun (24) was reportedly found to have a blood alcohol content of 160 mg/100 ml, much higher than the permissible level is 30 mg/100 ml. According to reports, it was Tarun’s birthday and he had had alcohol at a friend’s place before the incident. 

CCTV visuals have surfaced of the incident, showing Gachibowli traffic constable Narasimhulu Goud holding on to the Mercedes bonnet. 

Narasimhulu told the media that he was on duty at the IIIT junction, when he got a call from the traffic control room around 10.50 am about a white Mercedes Benz that had fled after being involved in an accident, and was headed his way. 

He had reportedly rear-ended a car near Nanakramguda, then hit a divider before fleeing from there, according to The Times of India. 

Narasimhulu said that he turned on the stop signal and managed to identify the Mercedes, but noticed that Tarun was trying to take the free left towards Wipro Circle. When he signalled to stop, a two-wheeler in front of the Mercedes slowed down, forcing Tarun to also slow down, he said. 

But when the traffic constable approached the car to ask the Tarun to get down, he sped up suddenly and moved towards him, causing him to fall on the bonnet, Narasimhulu said. 

“He kept driving in a zig-zag manner to get rid of me. I held on tightly to the wipers as I was slipping,” the constable said. 

When he was finally forced to stop due to a traffic jam after about a kilometre, Tarun refused to get down from the car and kept revving the engine, according to the constable. “Passersby came and asked him to get down. They then broke the glass on the driver’s side, turned the key off and pulled him out. That’s when I got down,” he said. 

Tarun has been booked for rash driving and attempted murder. 

