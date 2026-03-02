Hyderabad: Drunk man drags traffic cop on Mercedes bonnet, arrested

Follow TNM's for news updates and story links.
A man in Hyderabad continued to drive his Mercedes Benz for nearly one kilometre with a traffic constable holding on to the bonnet, at the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) junction in Gachibowli on February 28.
The driver G Tarun (24) was found to have a blood alcohol content of 160 mg/100 ml, much higher than the permissible level is 30 mg/100 ml. According to reports, it was Tarun’s birthday and he had had alcohol at a friend’s place before the incident.
CCTV visuals have surfaced of the incident, showing Gachibowli traffic constable Narasimhulu Goud holding on to the Mercedes bonnet.
Narasimhulu told the media that he was on duty at the IIIT junction, when he got a call from the traffic control room around 10.50 am about a white Mercedes Benz that had fled after being involved in an accident, and was headed his way.
He had reportedly rear-ended a car near Nanakramguda, then hit a divider before fleeing from there, according to The Times of India.
Narasimhulu said that he turned on the stop signal and managed to identify the Mercedes, but noticed that Tarun was trying to take the free left towards Wipro Circle. When he signalled to stop, a two-wheeler in front of the Mercedes slowed down, forcing Tarun to also slow down, he said.
But when the traffic constable approached the car to ask the Tarun to get down, he sped up suddenly and moved towards him, causing him to fall on the bonnet, Narasimhulu said.
“He kept driving in a zig-zag manner to get rid of me. I held on tightly to the wipers as I was slipping,” the constable said.
When he was finally forced to stop due to a traffic jam after about a kilometre, Tarun refused to get down from the car and kept revving the engine, according to the constable. “Passersby came and asked him to get down. They then broke the glass on the driver’s side, turned the key off and pulled him out. That’s when I got down,” he said.
Tarun has been booked for rash driving and attempted murder.