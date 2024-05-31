Hyderabad DEO says schools can’t sell uniforms and books, parents call it eyewash

At the end of the admission cycle in the state, the Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO) on Friday, May 31, directed education officers in the city to ‘ensure that private schools do not sell uniforms, shoes and other such amenities in the school premises.’ The directive came despite the fact that several parents of students enrolled in private schools have already made purchases necessary for the 2024-25 academic year. “It is just an eye-wash,” Hyderabad Parents School Association (HSPA) general secretary Venkat Sainath Kadapa told TNM.

The Hyderabad DEO directed all Deputy Education Officers and Deputy Inspector of Schools to ensure that no private school management permits such purchases. They were also directed to constitute Mandal level committees to monitor and prevent such sales. If such sales take place, officials have been directed to bring it to the DEO’s attention “to take necessary action in the matter.”