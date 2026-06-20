Hyderabad: Defence ministry clears 83.814 acres of land for Gandhi Sarovar project

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The Defence ministry has granted working permission to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDC) to undertake development activities on 83.814 acres of defence land under the jurisdiction of the Artillery Centre, Golconda, for the proposed Gandhi Sarovar Project at Bapu Ghat.
According to official information, the land parcels are located in Bandlaguda, Hyderguda and Quila Mohammed Nagar villages in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts. The total value of the defence land involved has been estimated at ₹533.42 crore.
The approval has been issued under the Ministry of Defence’s Equal Value Infrastructure (EVI) policy. Under this framework, MRDC will be required to create infrastructure assets of equivalent value for the Army in exchange for the use of the defence land.
Among the approved parcels, Pockets 2 and 3 comprise 30.4688 acres in Bandlaguda, with an estimated value of Rs 104.45 crore. Pocket 5, the largest land parcel, covers 39.725 acres across Bandlaguda and Hyderguda villages and is valued at approximately Rs 260.52 crore. The remaining land includes 8.091 acres in Quila Mohammed Nagar and 5.529 acres in Bandlaguda.
The Ministry of Defence stated that the working permission is subject to specific terms and conditions, including the mandatory creation of Equal Value Infrastructure for the Army.
The approval enables MRDC to proceed with the Gandhi Sarovar Project, which is part of the larger Musi Riverfront Development programme aimed at the rejuvenation and redevelopment of the Musi River corridor.