Hyderabad: Defence ministry clears 83.814 acres of land for Gandhi Sarovar project

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Defence ministry has granted working permission to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDC) to undertake development activities on 83.814 acres of defence land under the jurisdiction of the Artillery Centre, Golconda, for the proposed Gandhi Sarovar Project at Bapu Ghat.

According to official information, the land parcels are located in Bandlaguda, Hyderguda and Quila Mohammed Nagar villages in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts. The total value of the defence land involved has been estimated at ₹533.42 crore.

The approval has been issued under the Ministry of Defence’s Equal Value Infrastructure (EVI) policy. Under this framework, MRDC will be required to create infrastructure assets of equivalent value for the Army in exchange for the use of the defence land.