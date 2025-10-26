Hyderabad: DCP shoots man while chasing him over alleged mobile theft

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad opened fire, injuring a man who was allegedly fleeing after trying to steal a mobile phone. The man, identified as Md Omar Ansari, allegedly tried to attack a police constable with a knife, after which the DCP South East Zone S Chaitanya Kumar shot at him, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said.

The incident occurred in the Chaderghat area around 5 pm on Saturday, October 25, near Victory Playground on the banks of the Musi River.

DCP Chaitanya was reportedly returning to his office after attending a meeting at the Hyderabad Commissioner’s office when he spotted Ansari and another man trying to steal a mobile phone.

Commissioner Sajjanar told the media that the DCP and his gunman tried to chase after them, Ansari tried to attack the gunman with the knife. “To prevent the attack on the gunman, DCP Chaitanya fired two rounds. The offender was injured as the bullets hit him in the hand and stomach,” the Commissioner said.

Ansari was then shifted to a private hospital, while his associate escaped, according to the Commissioner.

Ansari is a native of Kamatipura in Hyderabad, but a rowdy sheet had been opened against him in the Kalapathar police station, Sajjanar said. He added that Ansari has been booked in over 20 offences related to extortion, property offences, possession of weapons etc. Sajjanar also mentioned that Ansari had been jailed twice under the Telangana Preventive Detention Act.

The Police Commissioner defended the DCP’s action in opening fire in a crowded area, saying a constable was under attack.

Sultan Bazar Police registered a case and took up an investigation.