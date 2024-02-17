Hyderabad cricket women's team coach suspended after players allege harassment

"Further the videos were also circulated in various WhatsApp groups and also shown on TV news channels. This is a matter of serious concern and I have asked for a thorough investigation to be done in this matter and a decision will be made based on the outcome of the investigation," read the letter, dated February 16.

"While the investigation is being carried out, I am directing you to refrain from involving yourself in any cricketing activities on behalf of the HCA," wrote Jagan Mohan. The HCA president also said that if necessary, criminal action would be taken against the coach. He made it clear that HCA will deal firmly with anyone indulging in such activity and will ban them for life.

The HCA took action after women cricketers reportedly approached the police, seeking action against Jaisimha. The incident occurred when the women’s team was going to Vijayawada from Hyderabad for a match a few days ago.

The parents and relatives of women players complained to HCA authorities four days ago. They alleged that there have been many incidents of the coach consuming liquor and behaving inappropriately with the female players.

Responding to the allegations, Jaisimha, in a letter, told The Indian Express, “It has come to my attention that I am being subjected to these allegations in order to undermine my credibility and in blatant retaliation for refusing to include a former Hyderabad cricketer’s daughter in the senior women’s cricket team.”

(With inputs from IANS)

