Hyderabad court directs removal of news links on Bandi Sanjay in relation to case against son

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An ad-interim injunction passed by the Hyderabad City Civil Court on Friday, May 15, directed media houses to ‘remove and delete all the posts from all media platforms’ in connection with the media coverage involving Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Bandi Sanjay. Sanjay has been at the centre of controversy after Bandi Bhageerath, his 25-year-old son, was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Representing Bandi Sanjay, his lawyer PM Swapna pleaded the Court to “immediately take down, delete and permanently remove all defamatory videos, clips, interviews, press meet recordings, statements, social media posts, and any other content uploaded and circulated by them or their instance on any online platform, social media platform, television channel, website or any other medium.”

Subsequently, the Court directed the removal and deletion of already published URLs and directed media houses to delete the photographs of the petitioner. The gag order applies to 23 respondents. While 22 of them include intermediary platforms like Google, Meta and X, as well as regional media houses like TV9, TV5 and ABN Telugu, the court also mentions a 23rd respondent identified as Ashok Kumar/John Doe.