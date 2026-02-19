Hyderabad Corporation introduces app for civic services

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched MyCUREApp, an upgraded and integrated digital platform aimed at streamlining civic services and accelerating grievance redressal across the city.

The app allows residents to lodge complaints related to sanitation, streetlights, roads, drainage, town planning, and other civic issues, while allowing them to monitor the status of their grievances in real time.

The MyCURE App replaces the earlier MyGHMC application and unifies civic grievance services under a single interface. The platform seeks to ensure faster resolution of complaints while promoting transparency and accountability in municipal administration, the GHMC said.

The civic body described the MyCURE app as a “one-stop digital solution” that consolidates citizen services into a seamless experience, eliminating the need for multiple platforms or physical visits to municipal offices.

Citizens have been encouraged to download the application and actively participate in strengthening urban governance by promptly registering civic issues for swift and transparent resolution. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has directed the officials to give top priority to cleanliness within the limits of Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations. As per the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Chief Secretary held a review meeting with the concerned officials at the State Secretariat.

The Chief Secretary examined the cleanliness, garbage collection policy, hygiene measures and measures taken for public health protection. GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan said that 4500 clean autos are collecting garbage from house to house within the limits of GHMC and a total of 18,557 people are working in the sanitation department. He said that 7800 tons of garbage is collected daily in the city limits.

He directed that the details regarding the same should be updated in the app from time to time.