Hyderabad cops say shops to stay open till midnight, deny orders to shut them at 11 pm

After confusion over the closing time of shops in Hyderabad, the city police on Monday, June 24, clarified that the shops can remain open until midnight. In a social media post, the Hyderabad police said, “ The recent social media news making rounds that city police are closing shops by 10.30 or 11 pm are totally misleading. The shops and establishments will open/close as per the already existing rules only.”

While police blamed social media for spreading the ‘fake news’, it was the Telangana Congress’ post on X which triggered the controversy by saying that CM Revanth Reddy had directed police to shut down commercial establishments by 10.30 or 11 pm. The post was later deleted when some asked why directions were issued by the ruling party instead of the police.