Hyderabad cops say shops to stay open till midnight, deny orders to shut them at 11 pm

After confusion over the closing time of shops in Hyderabad, the city police on Monday, June 24, clarified that the shops can remain open until midnight. In a social media post, the Hyderabad police said, “ The recent social media news making rounds that city police are closing shops by 10.30 or 11 pm are totally misleading. The shops and establishments will open/close as per the already existing rules only.”
While police blamed social media for spreading the ‘fake news’, it was the Telangana Congress’ post on X which triggered the controversy by saying that CM Revanth Reddy had directed police to shut down commercial establishments by 10.30 or 11 pm. The post was later deleted when some asked why directions were issued by the ruling party instead of the police.
Adding to this, in a video clip which went viral, police from a patrol vehicle were seen making an announcement threatening to assault people if they were seen hanging around on roads after 11 pm. “11 ke baad dikhtey nai, agar dikhtey toh lathi charge kardete. No friendly police after 11 pm, it will be lathi-charge police.”
The police announcement was widely condemned. Taking offence to this, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked the police would make such announcements in the upscale Jubilee Hills area. “Big metros across the country allow shops to be open in the night. There’s already an economic downturn. Why is it different in Hyderabad?” Owaisi wrote on X.
The police have increased vigilance in the city after a series of murders in the past few days. A special drive is underway in areas like Yakutpura, Rein Bazar, Talabkatta, Moghalpura, Charminar, Shalibanda, Laldarwaza and other neighbouring areas.
Police have also advised restaurant owners not to keep the establishments open beyond the permissible hours. Meanwhile, 12 persons were arrested by the Shalibanda police on June 24 for their alleged involvement in the murder of a person during a brawl outside a restaurant in Mecca Colony on June 18 night.