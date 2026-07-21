Hyderabad cops forcefully detain Left student activists protesting at Lok Bhavan

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Hyderabad police forcefully detained members of various Left student groups – Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), and Progressive Democratic Students’ Union (PDSU) – who staged a protest near Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 21. The activists were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and backing the student movement currently underway at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.



The protesters, who began their march from Khairatabad towards Lok Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor of Telangana, were stopped by the Hyderabad police before reaching the state Secretariat. Several protestors were allegedly manhandled by the police and shifted to Asifnagar police station.

Addressing the media, representatives of the student organisations said the protest was part of a nationwide campaign highlighting concerns over the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, alleged examination irregularities, and paper leaks. They also expressed solidarity with students who were assaulted during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and reiterated their demand for Pradhan's resignation.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took to X to express solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was leading a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi against the police action on students.