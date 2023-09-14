Hyderabad cops force BJP to end 24-hr protest, detain state party chief Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad police forcibly ended a hunger strike called by BJP’s Telangana leaders in the city on the night of Wednesday, September 13, for continuing the protest beyond permitted time. Amid tension, police detained Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP President, along with other leaders. The BJP leaders were on a 24-hour-long hunger strike at Indira Park in the heart of the city over alleged injustice meted out to unemployed youth by the KCR government in the state.

The police had surrounded the venue in the evening and asked the BJP leaders to leave as the permission was given for the hunger strike till 6 pm. However, Kishan Reddy refused to end the protest saying it would continue for 24 hours. With the BJP leaders refusing to leave the venue, the police forcibly lifted away Kishan Reddy and others.

The Union Minister was later released at the state BJP office.

Kishan Reddy announced that he will continue the hunger strike at the party office. He said that their detention is the fall of KCR. He vowed to continue to fight for the rights of people of Telangana.

"KCR govt can't disrupt BJP's peaceful protest against his tyrannical rule and neglect to address the concerns of unemployed youth," Kishan Reddy posted on X.