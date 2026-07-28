Hyderabad cops defend random phone searches, claim they’re preventing cyber fraud

Activists and citizens criticised the searches as unlawful. When Hyderabad-based researcher Srinivas Kodali pointed out the concerns over privacy violation and illegal surveillance on X, the Chaderghat police responded by saying that such checks were meant for detecting unlawful activities, such as “illegal betting applications, cyber fraud, online financial scams and other offenses.”

“At no point is there any intention to intrude into the private lives of citizens,” the statement read, claiming that personal photographs and private chats were not the focus of such checks.

However, the police did not explain the legal grounds for the checks, whether any warrants were served before doing so, or on what basis certain men were singled out for checking.

Chaderghat SHO Bramha Murari Kasani’s statement also said that the checking of phones was part of preventive policing “carried out in good faith to safeguard society.” He added that at no point “was there any intention to intrude into the private lives of citizens, personal photographs and private conversations.”