Hyderabad cops book textbook publisher amid protests over Prophet Mohammed image

Following protests by a few Muslim residents in Hyderabad over the representation of Prophet Mohammed in a Class 4 textbook, Kalapathar police have registered a case against the publisher. Amigos Books International Pvt Ltd has been charged with outraging religious beliefs for publishing an image of Prophet Mohammed. The protesters have objected saying there is no image of the Prophet in the history of Islam, and that depicting such images is not acceptable to them.

The police complaint, filed by a man named Mohammed Asif on Monday, October 9, alleged that the image “undermines religious beliefs and hurts sentiments.” It also said, “Prophet Mohammed is highly revered and holds the utmost significance in Islam. The image or portrayal of Prophet Mohammed in any form is strictly forbidden as it goes against the principals and values of our community.”

The complainant told the police that the textbooks are being sold at St Marks Boys Town High School for Class 4 students in their second semester. The complaint was followed by local residents in Kalapathar protesting against the representation of the Prophet.

Based on the complaint, the Kalapathar police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of the political outfit Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT), also wrote a letter to Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy seeking action against the publisher, printer, school management and others responsible for the depiction in the textbook. “There is no photo or caricature of Prophet Mohammed in the history of Islam and drawing an imaginary photo or caricature is very objectionable and punishable. The said act has been done intentionally to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims around the world,” his letter said. Amjed also said that authorities must ensure the book is banned from schools.

Over a year ago, protests broke out across Hyderabad after now-suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh made certain controversial statements against the Prophet. His inflammatory comments led to widespread agitations across the city and parts of India, leading to his arrest and suspension from the saffron party.