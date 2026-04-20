Hyderabad cops arrest 52 including 32 bank officials for cyber fraud from 9 states

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Sunday, April 19, that a major operation titled Operation Octopus 2.0 was launched to dismantle an organised cyber fraud network.

Sixteen special teams comprising seasoned investigators conducted the operation simultaneously across nine states over a span of seven days.

The Commissioner said 52 individuals, including 32 bank officials who allegedly played pivotal roles in the execution of the fraud, were apprehended.

Six officials from IndusInd Bank, five officials each from Bandhan Bank and Bank of Baroda, four each from Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank, two each from Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank and AU Small Finance Bank and one each from Equitas Small Finance Bank and HDFC Bank have been apprehended.

Fifteen mule account holders who allegedly knowingly permitted their bank accounts to be used for layering and laundering illicit funds have also been arrested.

The police also arrested five account suppliers/aggregators, key middlemen responsible for procuring these accounts and facilitating the movement of funds to the masterminds.

The police teams seized 26 mobile phones, 14 cheque books, two pen drives, one laptop and 21 shell company stamps.

According to the Commissioner, there has been a significant rise in investment scams, trading frauds, and “digital arrest” scams, wherein fraudsters exploit victims through manipulation, intimidation, and emotional coercion, leading to substantial financial losses.

Operation Octopus–1 was conceptualised to act against these illegal networks. Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Hyderabad, uncovered a nexus of 350 bank accounts used to siphon off victims’ funds. These accounts were linked to approximately 850 cases across India, involving transactions amounting to nearly Rs 150 crore.

Accordingly, in February 2026, Operation Octopus–1 was executed across 16 states by 32 police teams, resulting in the arrest of 117 accused persons.

Building on the outcomes of Operation Octopus–1, Operation Octopus 2.0 was launched this week with a focused objective of targeting bank officials.

The operation led to the arrest of bank officials who were allegedly found to be in connivance in the opening of mule bank accounts. These accounts were allegedly used to facilitate cyber fraud registered at CCPS.

To execute the operation, 16 special teams were constituted, each led by an officer of Inspector rank. These teams were simultaneously deployed to identify bank official targets in Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, said the Commissioner.

He said it has been observed that private sector banks are predominantly facilitating the opening of mule bank accounts. This trend indicates significant lapses in due diligence and KYC verification processes, which are being exploited by cybercriminals, the Commissioner said. In several instances, accounts have been opened without proper verification of customer credentials, enabling their misuse for fraudulent activities, he added.