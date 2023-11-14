Hyderabad cops announce traffic restrictions for Sadar festival: Details

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions in view of the Sadar Utsav Mela which will be celebrated at YMCA, Narayanaguda from 7 pm on Tuesday, November 14 to 3 am on November 15. Sadar is an annual festival celebrated mainly by the Yadav community during Deepavali. The festival showcases buffaloes of different breeds from across the country. In Hyderabad, every year, a procession is also held that starts at Musheerabad and ends at YMCA in Narayanguda. The following traffic curbs will be in place around this location on Tuesday night.

> Traffic will not be allowed from Kachiguda crossroads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda. It will be diverted towards Tourist Hotel, at Kachiguda crossroads.

> Traffic will not be allowed from Vittalwadi crossroads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda. It will be diverted towards Ramkoti crossroads at Bhavans’s New Science College, King Koti Road.