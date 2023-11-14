Hyderabad cops announce traffic restrictions for Sadar festival: Details

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions in view of the Sadar Utsav Mela which will be celebrated at YMCA, Narayanaguda from 7 pm on Tuesday, November 14 to 3 am on November 15. Sadar is an annual festival celebrated mainly by the Yadav community during Deepavali. The festival showcases buffaloes of different breeds from across the country. In Hyderabad, every year, a procession is also held that starts at Musheerabad and ends at YMCA in Narayanguda. The following traffic curbs will be in place around this location on Tuesday night.
> Traffic will not be allowed from Kachiguda crossroads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda. It will be diverted towards Tourist Hotel, at Kachiguda crossroads.
> Traffic will not be allowed from Vittalwadi crossroads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda. It will be diverted towards Ramkoti crossroads at Bhavans’s New Science College, King Koti Road.
> Traffic will not be allowed from Street No. 08. It will be diverted towards Barkatpura at Reddy College.
> Traffic will not be allowed from Old Barkatpura Post Office towards YMCA, Narayanaguda. It will be diverted either towards Crown Café or Bagh Lingampally.
> Traffic will not be allowed from the Old Excise Office lane towards YMCA, Narayanaguda. It will be diverted towards Vittalwadi.
> Traffic will not be allowed from Barkatpura Chaman towards YMCA, Narayanaguda. It will be diverted towards Barkatpura crossroads or towards Tourist Hotel.
> Traffic will not be allowed from Brilliant Grammar School (near Narayanaguda flyover) towards Reddy College. It will be diverted towards Narayanaguda crossroads.
> RTC Buses coming from Secunderabad to Koti and vice versa have been asked to avoid the road from YMCA Circle and Narayanaguda crossroads, and instead take the route from Barkatpura, Bagh Lingampally, VST and RTC crossroads.
> People attending the Sadar Mela have been asked to park their vehicles at Shanti Theatre, Reddy College, Melkote Park, or Deepak Theatre.