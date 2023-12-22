Hyderabad cop rescues family of five caught in fire

A family of five including a person with disability were stuck inside a building engulfed in flames, gasping for breath in Hyderabad’s Panjagutta on Friday, December 22. Any further delay would have been detrimental to their safety. But traffic constable Shravan, who arrived at the scene, immediately swung into action and broke open the door using dumbbells and rescued the family, with some help from others.

Visuals show Shravan hammering the door with dumbbells and entering the room covered in thick smoke. According to reports, a short circuit led to a fire in the penthouse of a six-storeyed building in Panjagutta.

After receiving an emergency call from the residents, Shravan, a traffic constable from Panjagutta police station, rushed to the spot at 7.30 am. “When we arrived, two people were outside, but the others were caught inside the house. The house was in flames. So we used the dumbbells and other iron bars lying around to break open the doors and windows,” Shravan said.